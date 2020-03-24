Government has now made grants available to help businesses impacted by Covid-19 and applications are open.

The government says that the one-off grants are designed to help protect jobs, prevent business closures and promote economic recovery, and more than 90,000 ratepayers across Scotland will be able to benefit.

The grant support is additional to separate tax relief measures and is part of a package of Scottish Government provisions worth £2.2 billion.

Small businesses in receipt of the small business bonus scheme or rural relief, as well as hospitality, leisure and retail business can benefit.



Two types of grant are now available to ratepayers:



• a one-off £10,000 grant to ratepayers of small businesses



• a one-off grant of £25,000 available to retail, hospitality and leisure business ratepayers with a rateable value between £18,001 and £50,999



The list is not exhaustive and if businesses think they may be eligible for one of these grants, they should contact their local authority, which are administering the scheme on behalf of the Scottish Government.





Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Kate Forbes MSP presents the Budget (Scotland) (No.4) Bill for stage 3 consideration by Parliament as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP watches on (Right) 5 March 2020. Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Cabinet Secretary for Finance Kate Forbes said: “While our primary concern is for people’s health, it is clear that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak will have severe economic consequences, and we are treating it as an economic emergency.



“We are determined to help keep companies in business and support them and their staff during this difficult time.



“Local authorities are the most efficient way to deliver this and we have worked closely with them to deliver these measures – and eligible businesses can apply now.



“Local authorities will aim to make payments within 10 working days, and I’d like to thank them for their help in ensuring this support is delivered as quickly as possible.



“The COVID-19 situation, however, is both severe and fast-moving and requires a coordinated UK response: I will continue to work closely with the UK Government and the other devolved administrations.”



