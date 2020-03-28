LOTHIAN BUSES PULL OUT ALL THE STOPS TO MAINTAIN SPECIAL COVID-19 SERVICE

Lothian Buses has announced it will introduce a critical services network across Edinburgh and the Lothians from Sunday 28 March 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Over the last week, teams across the business analysed customer travel patterns and feedback to ensure the business can continue to operate vital links for key workers across Edinburgh and the Lothians. Over 500 colleagues from both driving and engineering teams have volunteered to keep the city moving during this time of uncertainty.

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “We understand how critical our services are, particularly during this difficult time and our teams have spent a significant amount of time analysing data and liaising with key areas including NHS Lothian to identify where our services are required. With a reduction in patronage of over 90% across the last week, it is important that we make changes to our network to better reflect the current operating climate and most importantly still meet the needs of those who require to make essential journeys.

“Customers can find full details on our website and through our app and we will continue to publish updates on our social media channels. We would also encourage employers to collate individual feedback from employees and feedback to us via md@lothianbuses.co,uk so that we can keep the level of service required under constant review.

“I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the whole senior team at Lothian to give thanks to all of our colleagues both on the frontline and behind the scenes, who are keeping Edinburgh and the Lothians moving in the most challenging of circumstances and to our customers who have been incredibly supportive and understanding during this time.”

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “These are exceptional circumstances and we’re all having to make changes to adapt to the latest national guidance which keeping us safe. While the majority of people are staying at home to help limit the impact of coronavirus, there are still a great deal of workers providing essential services here in Edinburgh. Thanks to Lothian’s continued services to critical facilities, many of those key workers will be able to continue supporting the city and the people that live here.”

Customers can view updated timetables and plan journeys on Lothian’s website or through the Lothian app which offers journey planning tools and real-time service updates, all integrated with Google Maps. It can be downloaded from tfeapp.com.

The following services will operate as shown on every day of the week, every 30 to 60 minutes:

Lothian City Services

Service 1 will be extended from Easter Road to Seafield to operate up to every 30 minutes between Clermiston and Seafield.

Service 3 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Clovenstone and Mayfield.

Service 5 will operate hourly between Hunter’s Tryst and The Jewel

Service 7 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Newhaven and Royal Infirmary.

Service 8 will operate hourly between Muirhouse and Royal Infirmary.

Service 11 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Ocean Terminal and Hyvots Bank

Service 14 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Muirhouse and Greendykes

Service 16 will be extended from Colinton to Torphin to operate up to every 30 minutes between Silverknowes and Torphin

Service 20 will operate hourly between Ratho and Hermiston Gait only.

Service 21 will operate hourly between Gyle Centre and Royal Infirmary. It will not serve Clovenstone.

Service 22 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Gyle Centre and Ocean Terminal.

Service 24 will operate hourly between West Granton and Royal Infirmary, via Western General.

Service 25 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Riccarton and Restalrig.

Service 26 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Clerwood and Prestonpans, then hourly either to Seton Sands or Tranent Windygoul.

Service 27 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Silverknowes and Hunter’s Tryst.

Service 29 will operate hourly between Silverknowes and Gorebridge via Western General.

Service 30 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Clovenstone and Fort Kinnaird, extending hourly to Musselburgh.

Service 31 will operate up to every 30 minutes between East Craigs and Bonnyrigg then hourly to Hopefield or to Polton Mill.

Service 33 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Wester Hailes and Sheriffhall via Royal Infirmary.

Service 34 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Riccarton and Ocean Terminal.

Service 37 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Silverknowes and Penicuik then hourly to Deanburn or to Ladywood, via Western General.

Service 38 will operate hourly between West Granton and Royal Infirmary.

Service 41 will operate hourly between Cramond and Marchmont (Oswald Road) for Royal Hospital for Sick Children and Astley Ainslie Hospital.

Service 44 will operate up to every 30 minutes between Balerno and City Centre (Leith Street) only. Section between Wallyford and City Centre served by EastCoastbuses services.

Service 48 will operate hourly between Gorebridge and Royal Infirmary.

Service 49 will operate up to every 30 minutes between The Jewel and Royal Infirmary and extends hourly to Rosewell.

Service 63 will operate every 90 minutes between Queensferry and Gyle Centre.

Service 100 will operate every 30 minutes between Waverley Bridge and Edinburgh Airport.

Service 400 will operate hourly between Gyle Centre and Royal Infirmary.

Services 2, 4, 6, 10, 12, X12, X15, 19, 23, X25, X26, X29, X31, X33, 35, 36, X37, 42, X44, 45, 47, X47, 61, 67, 200, 300 and Nightbus will not operate.

EastCoastbuses

Service 106 will operate a special route hourly between Dunbar and Edinburgh West Granton via East Linton, Haddington, Macmerry, Tranent, Wallyford Fa’Side, Musselburgh, Brunstane, Edinburgh City Centre and Western General.

Service 113 will operate hourly between Pencaitland and Edinburgh West Granton via Western General, and will also serve Fa’Side in Wallyford.

Service 124 will operate hourly between North Berwick and Edinburgh Semple Street.

Service 139 will operate hourly between Woodburn and Midlothian Community Hospital.

Service 140 will operate hourly between Musselburgh and Roslin passing Midlothian Community Hospital.

Services 104, 125, 126, 127, X5, X7, X24 and NightHawk services will not operate.

Lothiancountry

Service 43 will operate hourly between Queensferry and St Andrew Square.

Service X18 will operate hourly between Whitburn, Bathgate, Broxburn and Edinburgh.

Service X27 will operate hourly between Whitburn, Livingston and Edinburgh via St John’s Hospital.

Service X28 will operate hourly between Bathgate, Livingston and Edinburgh via St John’s Hospital.

Services 275, 280, 287, X17, X38, X43, EX2 and Nightbus will not operate.

