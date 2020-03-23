Mortgage Advice Bureau in Edinburgh has launched a dedicated Mortgage Information Support Service to help any homeowners who are worried about their finances as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The free support service, which is available to homeowners in Edinburgh, has been set up to answer any queries or worries people may have about paying their mortgage, and to guide them back to financial security.

To speak to a qualified mortgage adviser via the support service, homeowners should call 0800 652 6649. Mortgage Advice Bureau in Edinburgh has also created an online resource of FAQs on the topic. This will be updated daily as more queries are raised.

This resource can be found here.

Dylan Kelly, head of marketing at Mortgage Advice Bureau Regional Network Partner – Scotland, explains further: “We are living in unprecedented times and some homeowners are rightly worried about their finances. With a mortgage typically being a homeowner’s largest outgoing, monthly mortgage payments are naturally going to be homeowners’ biggest concern. We’ve set up the Mortgage Information Support Service to help people through this challenging period and to offer advice to those who need it most.

“The helpline is managed by fully qualified mortgage advisers who can provide guidance about what to do if repaying a mortgage is a worry during the Coronavirus outbreak. As the situation changes in the UK and across the globe, it’s difficult for people to foresee how their monthly income will be affected, particularly for homeowners on short-term, temporary or zero-hours contracts.

“The government is doing its best to help people during these difficult times and we certainly take financial well-being very seriously, so we are also doing our upmost to support people. We hope that the helpline will allow homeowners to talk openly and get them back on track with their finances.”

