The RBS has stepped in to help Trussell Trust food banks and charity Social Bite.

They have converted the HQ at Gogarbuurn into a distribution centre to supply food and hygiene products to the charities helping those vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Any business who has non-perishable food and hygiene products to spare can donate them to the bank’s new temporary drop-off and distribution centre at Gogarburn.

Social Bite has committed to providing 4,000 food packs each day for the next three months for vulnerable people across Scotland’s biggest cities.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “This is a challenging time for everyone in Scotland and it is important that everyone looks out for one another. This is a time when we can work together to make a positive difference to some of the most vulnerable in our society. We are calling on the public and companies who have the time or the resource and to get involved in our appeal.

“Our Gogarburn Conference Centre will become a temporary food distribution centre for the Trussell Trust and Social Bite, with many of our colleagues volunteering their time to support and help these groups reach as many deserving people and families as possible.”

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn said: “People who are homeless or in food poverty need support more now than ever. Social Bite are also raising funds for our production and distribution of 4,000 free fresh meals every day for the next three months, which is especially important for those who aren’t able to prepare and heat food – please donate if you can.”

Laura Ferguson, operations manager for Scotland at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the coronavirus pandemic develops, we are working closely with our food banks to support them to continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food for people in crisis.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support from Royal Bank of Scotland which helps us remain agile to respond to the changing situation and deploy resources to support people who don’t have enough money for the essentials throughout this time. We couldn’t continue to do what we do without this kind of support.”

The Social Bite shop on Rose Street will remain open to serve takeaway free food to people affected by homelessness only between 2 – 4pm. The shop is closed to paying customers due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Shandwick Place shop will be closed for the duration of the outbreak.

Social Bite has launched a major campaign to use their central kitchen and vans to produce and deliver free food to homeless accommodation, organisations and community groups in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

