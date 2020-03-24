Edinburgh Leisure have issued this announcement about their golf courses.

They are closed. If you are planning to play a round today, then don’t.

GOLF ANNOUNCEMENT: following the Prime minister’s announcement, we would like to make it clear that all of our golf courses will no longer remain playable until we reopen. Please refrain from golfing until further notice. #StayAtHome #COVID19 — Edinburgh Leisure (@Ed_Leisure) March 24, 2020

Will Edinburgh Leisure’s golf courses remain open, following Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s advice given on 23 March 2020?

No following the Prime Minister’s advice and subsequently Scottish Golf’s announcement, Edinburgh Leisure golf courses will no longer remain playable.

In its latest measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the UK Government has announced that everyone must now stay at home except in exceptional circumstances.

The new measures announced state that you may only leave home:

to go to work (if you are a key worker)

to infrequently shop for groceries, medicine and other essentials

to exercise outside once a day

to provide care or help a vulnerable person

for any medical need

While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of COVID-19.

With this in mind, Scottish Golf asks that all golfers in Scotland refrain from golfing until further notice.

Scottish Golf understands that this advice will have a significant impact on golf clubs across the country, and they will continue to consult with industry partners to provide clubs with all information and support possible during this time of deep uncertainty.

A spokesperson for Scottish Golf said: “We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the Government guidelines. In doing so, this will ensure that golfers will get the opportunity to play the game that they all love as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Like this: Like Loading...