Advantage – Tennis For Good! has donated funds that were to be used on non-traditional tennis projects to the Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation and the Edinburgh Food Project in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advantage is a not for profit tennis club bringing tennis to those people who may experience barriers.

The club has made a donation of £500 to the Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation and a further £500 to the Edinburgh Food Project to support the work both sectors are doing to keep Edinburgh’s communities fed and in good health.

Advantage Founder Michael Millar said, “Our focus has always been to use tennis as a catalyst for good things. Usually this means delivering tennis sessions to children in Edinburgh’s Special Schools, offering tennis as an activity in care homes or organising tennis events for those with physical, visual or hearing impairments. With the current lockdown situation we aren’t able to deliver tennis so donating the funds we would normally allocate to those activities seemed like the least we could do. The people working for the NHS and at the food banks are doing a truly selfless and heroic job in these challenging times.”

The funds donated were raised by tennis players who, through Advantage, come together as a community to play tennis, have fun and raise cash during events including Mayhem at the Meadows, SET-tember, Michael’s Birthday Party and, most recently, Tie Break Tenners.

The events, which are open to all, have attracted children, adults and even groups of players from Edinburgh University’s Tennis Club and Merchiston Castle School’s Tennis Academy.

https://www.advantagetennis.org

Like this: Like Loading...