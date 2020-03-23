Learning and childcare plans now set out for key workers in Edinburgh

Learning and childcare arrangements are in place at 23 Edinburgh schools to accommodate thousands of children of key workers from Wednesday 25 March 2020.

A council spokesperson said: “We’ve been working round the clock since Friday going through the online forms parents and carers sent in identifying themselves as key workers. We’re now including Police Scotland employees as Category 1 key workers.

“We’re opening 23 school buildings from Monday to Friday each week to provide support for families where both parents and carers fall within the key worker category and have no other possible childcare arrangements.

“We’re looking at providing around 3,500 places for children of key workers to ensure those health and care workers, emergency services staff and other essential workers are able to get on with their vital jobs in these challenging times.

Arrangements have been made directly by private nurseries with council contracts for key workers with 40 settings up and running today. More provision is being explored with these nurseries and council nurseries as required over the coming days.

Emergency day care is also being put in place for specific learners in some of the city’s schools which provide additional support needs.

The spokesperson concluded: “We’ll contact parents and carers directly via e-mail to inform them which school and on what day their children need to attend initially.

“Staff in the school buildings and nursery settings will ensure measures are in place so children follow the latest health protection guidelines to keep themselves and everyone else safe.”

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Our teams have been working flat out to put in place learning and childcare plans to support our city’s key workers as they are all crucial in Edinburgh’s frontline response to the crisis.

“Providing around 3,500 places for children of key workers will ensure those health and care workers, emergency services staff and other essential workers are able to get on with their vital jobs in these challenging times.

Depute Leader Cammy Day said: “In addition to providing learning and childcare in our school buildings we’ve also been putting in place provision in nurseries and for those families with special needs so our most vulnerable are supported.

“We’d ask parents and carers to be patient as we contact them over the coming days with details about where their children will be going. Our teams are doing a power of work pulling together all these arrangements and will be in touch directly.”

LIST OF SCHOOLS

Primary schools

Bonaly, Broomhouse, Castleview, Craigour Park, Craigroyston, Forthview, Juniper Green, Oxgangs, Pirniehall, St David’s RC, St Joseph’s RC and St Peter’s RC.

Secondary schools

Broughton, Craigmount, Craigroyston, Drummond, Firrhill, Forrester, Gracemount, Holy Rood, St Augustine’s, The Royal High and Tynecastle.

