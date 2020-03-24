Earlier this week all of the Edinburgh Leisure gyms and swimming pools were closed.

Now even their golf courses are out of bounds. For a leisure and fitness company, these are extremely sad times as they want to help you to keep fit.

June Peebles, CEO of Edinburgh Leisure writes:

“It certainly is strange and unsettling times for everyone just now, no matter what industry you work in.

“Following our news regarding the full closure of Edinburgh Leisure venues and with the Government’s announcement last night which introduced stricter measures, we have now also included the closure of our golf courses and our tennis courts in this too.

We’d like to say a big thank you to our loyal customers. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support on social media and in direct emails to me, all voicing their commitment and pledging for us to get through this together.

“So many of you really value the important services that Edinburgh Leisure delivers – we value your support too and together we will get through this. Many people do not appreciate that Edinburgh Leisure is a charity. Every penny we receive from memberships, coaching, lets, events and funding is reinvested back into our venues and funds the services we provide – therefore shutting our venues and freezing customers’ memberships has huge consequences for us and also the health of Edinburgh.

June Peebles CEO of Edinburgh Leisure in happier mood.

“Many customers have expressed that they would like to continue to pay their monthly direct debit. We appreciate that not everyone will be in a position to do this but over 1,100 customers have signed up to continue paying. This support is greatly appreciated and will help us to ensure we are in the best position possible to welcome our customers back when the situation improves.

“We want to continue keeping Edinburgh a healthy and active city, just like we have done for over 22 years. If there are further customers who would like to support us, please follow this link and fill in your details. We will do the rest.



“For now, our venues might be shut but you can still keep active and moving with Edinburgh Leisure, even when in ‘lockdown’. In partnership with our fitness class partner, Les Mills, we are providing FREE digital workouts for our customers to use at home. There are over 100 workout options, with eight categories to choose from. Head over to Edinburgh Leisure’s website to find out more. We’ll be updating it regularly and sharing lots of useful tips and advice.

“In the meantime, keep safe and keep active.”





