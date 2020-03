Police and ambulance crews were called to Inchview Terrace on Portobello Road shortly after 9.15am this morning after a marked Edinburgh City Council van has been involved in a two-vehicle collision.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a two car crash in Inchview Terrace, Edinburgh around 9.20am on Wednesday, 25 March. Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene.”

Like this: Like Loading...