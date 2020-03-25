Harlaw (pictured) and part of Threipmuir Reservoir in the Pentland Hills will not open for the season as planned on April 1 because of the world-wide pandemic.

Confirmation comes just days before the scheduled opening of the season and the move came only hours after cars parks in The Pentland Hills were closed.

Jim McComb, chairman of Malleny Angling who administer Harlaw and a part of Threipmuir, said in a letter to anglers that they all had a part to play in beating the virus.

McComb added: “Malleny Angling recognises how devastating this action will be on our ability to fish at Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs.

“The action by the Government is necessary and Malleny Angling fully supports any action, no matter how difficult that may be, to facilitate, to control and eliminate the spread of this disease.

“The sooner coronavirus is brought under control the faster we will get back to the sport we love.”

Harlaw and the section of bank at Threipmuir is closed for fishing and day permits will not be available until the Government lifts the current restricts.

He added: “The official policy of Malleny Angling is to stay at home and protect yourself and those around you.

“When this medical emergency is over, Malleny Angling will re-open, commence stocking and attempt to get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, all car parks in the Pentland Hills Regional Park are now closed.

A statement from bosses on social media said: “These strict measures are being taken in the interest of everyone’s health and well-being.”

The closures apply to Bonaly Country Park, Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs, Flotterstone, Swanston, Hillend Country Park, Boghall, Castlelaw, Little Vantage and Harperrig Reservoir.”

