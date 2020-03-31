Hibs have announced that existing season ticket holders will be given free access to Hibs TV for the duration of the league shutdown.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

As part of the club’s Hibees At Home programme, fans will be able to watch some classic encounters from through the years and the club will endeavour to keep the content coming in the weeks and months ahead – despite the obvious limitations.

The offer to extend Hibs TV membership has been achieved thanks to a strong working relationship with their partners at Stream Digital, who have worked hard to help put this in place.

For season ticket holders looking to take us up on the offer, the club will be announcing details in the coming days.

A club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our existing Hibs TV subscribers for their continued support.

“As an important revenue stream for the club, we appreciate your backing during this uncertain period.”

Like this: Like Loading...