The government has announced this morning that patients in six hospitals across Scotland are to receive free bedside television for the next three months.

Visiting restrictions are in place for patients in hospitals. In recognition of the impact this could have on the wellbeing of patients, The Scottish Government has agreed a package with broadcast providers Hospedia to give free TV to all inpatients for the next three months.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said:“We know that being in hospital can be a lonely time, and even more so when your visitors are significantly restricted.

“Doing what we can to limit the spread of Covid-19 is the right thing to do, but we also need to make sure we’re taking care of the wellbeing of our hospital in-patients wherever we can.

“That is why for a temporary period of three months, we are covering the cost of providing bedside television to every hospital in-patient in Scotland. We are asking our patients and visitors to work with us to save lives by helping limit the spread of coronavirus.”

There are approximately 3,400 bedside units which can use Hospedia televisions in six Scottish hospitals, which can cost a patient £7.90 per day.

The hospitals covered by Hospedia include Monklands, Raigmore, University Hospitals Ayr, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Ayr, Aberdeen, Edinburgh Royal and Crosshouse.

All other hospitals in Scotland will continue to have existing TV services provided by the local health board free of charge.

