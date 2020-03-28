Hearts have issued another statement on their official website in order to clarify the present situation at Tynecastle. The statement reads:

The club feels it is necessary to clarify, once again, that contrary to a report in the media, no ‘warning’ has been made to our players in regard to agreeing to wage cuts or Clause 12 being invoked.

A letter was sent to the squad, on the advice of the SPFL and its legal advisors, in order to protect the Club’s rights. The covering email that accompanied the letter very clearly stated that:

We have not, at this time, decided to exercise this right and are working diligently to find an alternative solution to the unprecedented financial problems facing the Club as a consequence of the suspension of the game. As previously intimated we plan to pay full salaries as normal until the end of March, 2020. However, in doing so, we need to make it very clear that we do not waive our right to suspend Player agreements in the future, should we require to do so to safeguard the future of the Club.

Hearts continue to have regular open dialogue with players and are all working together to get through this incredibly difficult time.

