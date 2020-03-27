Hibs have announced that season tickets for the forthcoming campaign are now on sale and the club want to make it as easy as possible for the loyal supporters.

Betfred Scottish League Cup – Hibernian v Alloa. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20/07/2019. Pic shows: during the second half as Hibs play host to Alloa in the Betfred League Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh Credit: Alamy/Ian Jacobs

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said: “Firstly, I just want to say to everybody out there – supporters, family, friends – that I hope you’re all well. Easter Road Stadium isn’t supposed to be empty. It’s supposed to be full and vibrant, and I hope that it will be again sometime in the very near future.

“You’ve supported us through our lowest moments, and this is another challenge we take on together. If I’m honest, we’ve been thinking about the season ticket campaign now for three or four months. As most will know, we’re normally out on sale with season tickets in February.

“We all want to look forward to some sort of normality. We all want to get games back here at Easter Road and we need to be ready for those games. #WeAreAllHibs is more than just a marketing line.

“We will try and help you as much as possibly can. The first thing we want to do is make it as easy as we can to buy a season ticket. We’re going to offer some flexible finance options and be very flexible when it comes to deadlines.

“The most important thing is that we want supporters to be back here and enjoying their football. We all know that some supporters won’t be able to purchase season tickets at this minute but for those who can, we’d ask them to step forward. For those who can’t, we’ll do what we can to help.

“Be safe, keep well, look after your neighbour and be part of this big community. We’re looking forward to the time when we play football here again. You’ve never let us down. I know there are other things that are more important – in life and in the world – but we also need to look to the future and have a bit of normality as well. We always appreciate your support and sunshine will return to Leith.

We haven’t edited our original campaign and we’re going to let you see it as planned. It’s about us as a big community, and I include everyone in the city – and the wider nation – in that.”

Like this: Like Loading...