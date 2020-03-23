STARTER HOMES FROM £157,995 AT HEARTLANDS

Kintail home qualifies for Help to Buy Assistance – it’s an affordable, eco friendly home with every modern comfort

Available in both a mid and an end terraced design, the three bedroom Kintail villa is now available at Allanwater Homes fast selling Heartlands development in Whitburn.

Priced from £157,995, the Kintail is ideal as a starter property, offering three bedrooms and a high specification. Complete with a spacious dining kitchen, it has patio doors opening out into the garden. As with all of the properties in Allanwater Homes current portfolio, it is constructed with energy efficient materials to offer significant savings to the occupants in running costs.

Those buying these properties may qualify for the Government assisted Help to Buy (Scotland) scheme.

The current phase at Heartlands, conveniently situated just off the M8, has a number of Kintail villas on offer, all representing an opportunity for a first time buyer to get onto the property ladder. The Kintail could also be used as an easy to maintain downsizing property.

Heartlands is Allanwater Homes first development in West Lothian, and as such has already proved itself to be a success.

Featuring properties right up to the top of the range Torridon five bedroom villa, it is a hit with local homehunters, attracted by the strong commuting links, and the affordable, energy efficient homes on offer.

Four bedroom detached properties currently available include the Lomond at £224,995, the Cairngorm, at £274,995, and the Cuillin at £241,995. The Cuillin includes a single garage. Five bedroom homes include the Torridon at £324,000, the current Home of the Week.

The Kintail

Joanne Ladlow, Sales Adviser at Heartlands said: “With its excellent specification as standard, and affordability, the Kintail is on the money for both the first time and move up buyer, or can be an ideal, easy to maintain downsizing home. It also has the advantage of being situated here at Heartlands which offers really easy commuting across the Central belt. Make sure you ask me about Help to Buy assistance too.”

Allanwater Homes offer flexible interiors, family rooms, offices for home working, en-suites, utility rooms and generous storage space for today’s buyers. Choose kitchens and bathrooms from a wide range, with built in appliances included in the specification for the ultimate convenience.

To find out more about the superb range of homes at Heartlands, including the Kintail, and Torridon, the current Home of the week, call Sales Adviser Joanne Ladlow on 07860 804957, Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm, or check out www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

