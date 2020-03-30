Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross has thanked the fans for buying over 1000 season tickets in two days.

With all football stopped due to the coronavirus, the club has taken the step to sell season tickets early to generate some much-needed funds and the supporters have responded.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 30/11/2019. Pic shows: HibsÕ Manager, Jack Ross, consoles players after his side surrender a 2 goal lead to Kilmarnock at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

To date no decision has been taken as to whether the season will finish, be declared null and void or be concluded with the current positions which would result in Hibs finishing in sixth position.

Head Coach Jack Ross passed on his gratitude and said: “First of all, I hope everyone and their familes are safe and well.

“Secondly, having been told that we’ve passed the 1000 mark for season ticket sales, I want to offer a huge thank you to everyone who has done so.

“It’s an incredible show of loyalty and support already during what is a difficult time for everybody.

“That level of commitment from you, the supporters, is very much appreciated. Not just from myself, the players and staff – but by everyone at the football club.

“We’re very much looking forward to repaying that loyalty with our performances on the pitch when we return to Easter Road. I look forward to seeing you all again then.

“In the meantime, look after yourselves and your families. Stay in and save lives.”

Lifelong Hibernian supporter and actor Dougray Scott helped launch the campaign and added: “In my line of work I’m fortunate that I get to do some really exciting, varied things but it’s fair to say this one was right up there.

“It’s not every day you get to do something for Hibernian

“I’ve got a Hibs TV subscription so – wherever I am in the world – I make sure to watch every game. It’s not the same as being there in the flesh and I’d love to get back to more games.

“I grew up going along with my Dad – all over the country to watch Hibs. It was an obsession for us both but, looking back, it’s as much about sharing in those moments together and I’m sure thousands of Hibees all over the world will be able to relate to that.

“I’ve not had the chance to meet Ron Gordon yet, but he seems to have really ambitious plans for the club without compromising on their values. I think we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said: “The first thing we want to do is make it as easy as we can to buy a season ticket. We’re going to offer some flexible finance options and be very flexible when it comes to deadlines. The most important thing is that we want supporters to be back here and enjoying their football.

“We all know that some supporters won’t be able to purchase season tickets at this minute but for those who can, we’d ask them to step forward. For those who can’t, we’ll do what we can to help. Be safe, keep well, look after your neighbour and be part of this big community.

“We’re looking forward to the time when we play football here again. You’ve never let us down. I know there are other things that are more important – in life and in the world – but we also need to look to the future and have a bit of normality as well.

“We always appreciate your support and sunshine will return to Leith.”

Like this: Like Loading...