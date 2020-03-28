Lidl is donating fresh fruit and vegetable bags to NHS staff across the UK.

In an effort to help provide frontline health workers with fresh produce they are using their partnership with Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to distribute the produce.

The Lidl fruit and veg bags will be distributed to NHS staff at hospital sites, getting fresh fruit and vegetables into the hands of frontline health workers.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, commented: “We are so grateful to the NHS and all of its staff for their hard work every day to help keep the nation safe. This is our small gesture to say thank you, and help provide NHS staff, who may not be able to get into store regularly for basic groceries, with fresh fruit and vegetables.

“We hope that through working with Royal Voluntary service to donate these bags to hospitals, we can help make a difference to their daily life.”

Sam Ward, Director of Services at RVS commented: “It’s our mission to give support to those who need it in the community and in hospitals, and we commend the country’s brilliant NHS staff in all the important work they are doing during this challenging situation.”

Lidl recently announced that it will roll out its customer food donation boxes in stores nationwide, as part of its Feed it Back scheme. It will also donate £100,000 to its partnership with Neighbourly, to help vulnerable people and children.

RVS is committed to supporting those who need it most in hospitals and communities around the country.

Like this: Like Loading...