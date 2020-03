It is a week since the UK was told to stay home to save lives.

As at yesterday the total number of people in Scotland who have tested positive for coronavirus stands at 416. Ten patients who tested positive have died. There were 46 positive cases in Lothian.

Here we will bring you news as it is updated. This will be a mix of the bad news as well as good news.

We are actively looking for good news stories so please do tell us about those. Our email is editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...