A 56-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving collided with the large bin and silver Ford Fiesta at “low speed” on Spottiswoode Road in Marchmont at around 9.20pm last night.

Two members of the public administered first aid until the arrival of paramedics.

He was then taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where it was confirmed he had died.

The road was closed for almost two hours whilst specialist officers examined the scene.

The man has not been named but his family has been notified.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal after investigations are complete.

Inspector Roger Park said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries at the moment to trace a route for the car prior to the collision.

“However, we would be keen to hear from anyone who has not already spoken to officers, who saw the car in Spottiswoode Road prior to the crash, or anyone with information that may assist with the enquiry.”

If you have any information, call 101.

Like this: Like Loading...