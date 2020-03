Police took steps to close off the parking area at Silverknowes beach on Monday, blocking the roadway and sending any cars arriving there home.

Edinburgh – 30th March 2020 – Police officers in Edinburgh patrol the beach at Silverknowes and stop people from driving to the beach to exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. PHOTO North Edinburgh Community News





Malcolm Graham DCC for Police Scotland was in Buchanan Street where he explained that the official guidance is to stay at home, only going out for exercise, shopping or medication.

Most people have complied with the lockdown, but there were 25 penalty notices handed out in Scotland yesterday.

