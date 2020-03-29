AN Edinburgh housing development has opened an inhouse shop to help older and

vulnerable people keep stocked with vital supplies in light of Scotland’s lockdown response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at Bield’s Castlebrae Glebe in Craigmillar have taken it upon themselves to open a tuck shop within the development to enable tenants to get basic groceries without stepping a foot

outside their home.

Sharon Tomany, Development Manager at Castlebrae Glebe, said: “We thought of opening a shop within the development after the government’s announcement advising people to stay at home.

“We thought it would be a good idea to open the little shop as many of our tenants became slightly worried about not being able to get the required shopping essentials during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is important to pull together as a community during these tough times and we are doing everything we can to keep Castlebrae Glebe a happy and safe place at a stressful time for many of our tenants.”

Tenants can purchase a wide range of items at the tuck shop style shop, from biscuits to toilet roll to shower gel. An extra effort will also be made to source specially requested items, if it is possible to source them.

Lynne Douglas, Chief Executive at Bield, said: “As an organisation we are looking to do anything we can to help our customers during this tough time, while following government guidelines.

“It is lovely to hear our developments pulling together as a community to help each other – introducing an inhouse shop is a small way our amazing staff and volunteers are looking to make this time that little bit easier.

“W appreciate the continued understanding and support of customers, families and

staff as we work together to positively contribute to Scotland’s response to

coronavirus.”

