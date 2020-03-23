Two women, aged 18 and 26, are in hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a red and white Honda 250 off-road motorcycle which mounted the pavement in Hay Avenue around 2.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed that the suspected cases are in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

The bike was abandoned by the motorcyclist who ran off and officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “These women suffered serious injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.”

Like this: Like Loading...