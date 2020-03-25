A police investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a campervan in a secluded car park on Ferry Road Drive, around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The scene was cordoned off to allow for a forensic examination.

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a man’s body being found around 4pm on Tuesday, 24 March, in a campervan in the Ferry Road Drive area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and it is currently being treated as unexplained.”

