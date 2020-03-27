The Water of Leith was due to re-open for angling on Wednesday, April 1 but the activity has now been temporarily banned because of COVID-19.

The decision follows the Government announcement on March 23 and then local officials closed car parks across Edinburgh and in the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

The key reason for closing all the car parks is to restrict unnecessary travel. Jessica Morgado, senior natural heritage officer, said the measure accords with Scottish and UK Government guidance to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe.

She added: “Angling will not be permitted on the basis that people would normally have to travel by car which is not deemed as essential travel. In addition, advice relating to exercise is that it is carried out locally and for up to one hour.

“We know it is inconvenient and we know many of you still want to pursue this outdoor activity. Please follow this guidance. Hopefully, we can all get back out to enjoy our favourite outdoor activities soon.”

