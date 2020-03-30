Edinburgh law firm Watermans Legal have introduced a range of new ways to deliver their Wills and Power of Attorney services.

They want to help any vulnerable people who may be self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown, and who are concerned about their affairs.

The firm say that demand for wills has soared in the past month since the global health crisis began.

It has sparked a surge in the number of people putting their affairs in order as everyone, but especially the elderly or vulnerable, prepare themselves for the onset of COVID-19.

Although it is a difficult topic for many to think about, having a will has a number of benefits.

Solicitors at Watermans Legal now offer virtual services for those who want to make a Will.

Key workers including NHS doctors are particularly encouraged to put their affairs in order as they are on the frontline during the pandemic. The law firm offers a 20% discount on their fees for health workers throughout the whole of 2020.

Shawn Wood

Shawn Wood, a solicitor at Watermans Legal, said: “Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, many of our clients are understandably concerned and have contacted us to prepare a new Will or amend an existing Will.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our clients and staff. Wills can allow our clients to have peace of mind that they have a valid Will in place, without putting themselves at any risk doing so.

“In light of this, we are pleased to confirm that we can still meet the demand of our clients and can prepare Wills as quickly as possible.

“Whilst our office is closed to the public we can still take appointments by phone and video call (such as FaceTime, Whatsapp, Zoom) in order to obtain client instructions and discuss their needs.

“To show our appreciation to the incredible work of NHS staff, who have been putting their lives on the line during this crisis, we also want to offer them 20 per cent off all of our services throughout 2020.”

The spread of COVID-19 has come as a reality check for many people who fall into the elderly or vulnerable category.

Watermans Legal have had many enquiries from those looking to ensure their affairs are up to date, as well as new clients.

Shawn Wood continued: “The current situation has really made people think twice about getting their affairs in order and there has been many concerned people wondering if they can still create a Will without face to face contact.

“A Will can be drawn up quickly. After an initial consultation, we can prepare a draft Will which can be emailed or posted for review. Once approved, we will send a final version for signing. Once signed, the hard copy must be returned to our office to allow us to complete the Will. We will then send a copy to the client.

“We could also mention that we can prepare a Power of Attorney too which allows clients to appoint a person/people to deal with their financial and / or welfare affairs should they lose capacity. We also offer a package deal for both Will and PoA as per the website.”

The benefits of creating a will

· It allows you to have control and appoint an Executor (the person/people who will wind up your Estate on death) and appoint beneficiaries who are to inherit your Estate

· A clear and well written will by a Solicitor can ensure that your wishes are followed

· Naturally bereavement is a difficult time for all of us but having a Will ensures that the winding up process is more straightforward & time/cost effective.

· Without a will you lose control over who is appointed as your Executor and who might inherit your assets. Scots Law then dictates as to who will inherit your estate. Winding up an estate when there is no Will can often be more complex and takes considerably more time to complete the process.

https://www.watermanslegal.co.uk/services/wills-power-of-attorney-executry/ info@watermanslegal.co.uk



