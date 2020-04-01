The Edinburgh Reporter is raising a glass to The Fine Wine Company who have agreed to enclose a free copy of our latest April edition with each delivery.

Like most retailers impacted by coronavirus The Fine Wine Company in Portobello have had to adapt their business model and have stepped up home deliveries of wine, spirits, champagne, craft beers and ciders. The company also supply vegan, vegetarian, organic and bio dynamic wines.

With many of The Edinburgh Reporter’s usual vendors and outlets closed, including city libraries, we needed to find new ways of getting our monthly print edition to readers.

The Fine Wine Company, run by Adam and Alex Rankine, raised the bar by agreeing to distribute the paper with each order they deliver to thirsty customers. They are delivering to EH7, EH15 and EH21 postcodes although this may be extended and the shop, opposite Portobello police station, is open daily from 10am to 6pm for those able to visit.

The Edinburgh Reporter editor, Phyllis Stephen, said: “I am delighted Adam and Alex agreed to partner with us and to offer a free copy of our latest edition to all customers who are receiving deliveries.

“It’s important that local businesses support each other in normal times, but it is all the more crucial in these extraordinary times, as we all adapt to try and keep the wheels of business in motion.

“We would be delighted to hear from any other business which are making deliveries and who feel that their customers would welcome a free copy of our hyperlocal newspaper.”

The Edinburgh Reporter has also introduced a home delivery subscription model. By subscribing on an annual or monthly basis here you will not only receive a copy of the paper but also help us to keep bringing you the news.

Our newspaper will be delivered by Royal Mail to your home or business.

https://www.thefinewinecompany.co.uk/

Left to right: The Fine Wine Company’s Alex Rankine, Adam Rankine, Adam Rankine senior and Ray Steel get all the latest news from The Edinburgh Reporter

