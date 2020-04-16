Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, Brian Sloan is off on a 30 mile walk today. He will stay local though as he will be walking in his home and the back garden.

The reason behind his long walk is to raise funds for the charity which helps older people and their families.

The funds will support the helpline on 0800 12 44 222 which is a source of help for the elderly and their families. He will use his FitBit to calculate how far he walks as he makes his way around his house and garden.

Mr Sloan said: “Every day our Helpline advisors volunteers go the extra mile to help thousands of older people in Scotland who are feeling concerned, confused or isolated. I’m using my day off to walk 30 miles in my house and garden to help raise awareness of this vital service and hopefully contribute towards the cost of our valued friendship calls.



“Of course, I’m very fortunate to have a garden so I can get some exercise and fresh air. Many of the most vulnerable people in Scotland aren’t so lucky. I worry about the impact having to stay at home is having on tens of thousands of older people, especially those who already feel isolated and lonely.



“The Age Scotland Helpline is needed more than ever during this crisis. We’ve been taking calls from people panicking because they cannot get the groceries or medicine they need, or who haven’t spoken to another person for two weeks or more. We want to be there for every person who needs it, whether they want advice or just a reassuring and friendly chat.



“I would be grateful if people could share our helpline number with older people and support its work by donating to my JustGiving fundraiser. Anything you can spare will go to supporting more older people through this.”

Please support this work and Brian’s efforts by donating at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brian-sloan30

Age Scotland’s helpline is available for information, friendship and advice on 0800 12 44 222 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

The Age Scotland website hub for information and advice about coronavirus is at www.age.scot/coronavirus

