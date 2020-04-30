The supermarket Aldi has provided face masks for all employees working in stores to help keep them safe.

They previously provided gloves and clear protective screens at more than 7,000 checkouts. Employees can also access the government’s Covid-19 testing for key workers.

There is a voucher scheme in place at Aldi to make it easier for volunteers to buy food for those who are vulnerable or self-isolating.

The vouchers are available to buy on a new Aldi voucher website vouchers.aldi.co.uk. Once purchased, the vouchers can be posted to any address in the UK so they can be given to volunteers, friends or family members to shop on behalf of vulnerable people.

As well as that Aldi is buying from British suppliers and producers, at a time when they have no real access to the restaurant market.

There are plants for sale at Aldi too – 200,000 spring perennials are now on offer at many stores. If Aldi buys from small suppliers they guarantee immediate payments for all suppliers with a turnover of less than £1 million.

Aldi Store Picture by Simon Hadley.

Like this: Like Loading...