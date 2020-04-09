All professional and recreational football games in Scotland have been suspended until at least 10 June.

The SPFL season was suspended on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic until the end of April however that has now been extended and no football will be played for at least three months

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 30/10/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ midfielder, Scott Allan, pulls one back from the penalty spot as Hibs play host to Livingston at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie said: “The message is very clear. The government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training, let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks.

“The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs.

“Scottish football applauds everyone working within NHS Scotland and the care sector and should place no additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit because of Covid-19.”

