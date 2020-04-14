Chef Barry Bryson is more used to catering for huge events for clients than preparing meals for one, but that is what he is doing right now.

This home delivery service allows him to keep his suppliers going and also gives you the chance to sample some of his delicious dishes.

The food will arrive at your home in Barry’s van with the man himself driving, and it will be ready for you to pop into your oven and then enjoy. Barry also includes some instructions for warming the food up so that it is at restaurant best. Each dish comes with rice, potato, couscous or pasta as well as a fresh vegetable box.

He offers you a choice of large serve dishes like beef bourgignon or tagine which you can portion and put in your freezer – or Barry will do that for you.

We had a word with Barry about the kind of food he is cooking this week just before he got started in the kitchen this morning.

All of the food is prepared from ingredients sourced from three suppliers, and never from supermarkets. This means the menu changes each week due to the availability of fresh ingredients. He then leaves the dishes safely at your front door respecting hygiene and social distancing.

Prices for Cater Edinburgh’s home delivery service start from only £140 for 30 meals (less than £5 per meal), plus £10 delivery.

All orders must be booked a week in advance and must be pre-paid online. All home deliveries will take place the following Thursday or Friday only and a strict contact-free, front door delivery service will be offered. Food allergies and special dietary requirements may also be catered for on request.

To find out more about Cater Edinburgh’s home delivery service and to place an order, email barry@cateredinburgh.com, call 07961 573 658, visit www.cateredinburgh.com

