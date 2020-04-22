Big Hearts Community Trust, the charity of Heart of Midlothian FC, has published their second ‘Impact Report’ which outlines the key-achievements of the football charity over 2019/20.

Over the last 12 months Big Hearts hosted 238 free days of activities to support vulnerable groups, including local school pupils at high risk of holiday hunger and social isolation during the school holidays. One of the most affected areas is Gorgie/Sighthill where Big Hearts operates and sees the highest rate of child poverty across Edinburgh, at 39%.

In this second ‘Impact Report’ Big Hearts reveals that 2,569 adults and children engaged in its programmes of support, a 12% increase from the previous year.

Further highlights include: – 192 hours delivered to support men’s mental health. – 125 after-school sessions run via 4 weekly youth projects. – 10 weeks of extended family support provided during school holidays. – 2,178 free hot meals offered to adults & children in need. – 4,200 volunteer hours completed by 236 active supporters.

Craig Wilson, Big Hearts General Manager said: “In the past 12 months we have continued to strengthen our organisation and have been able to reach out to even more vulnerable groups in our community through our many family focused programmes. Our close work with local schools, in the Tynecastle High cluster, and the help from a wide variety of ‘Big Hearts Supporters’ has played a significant role in addressing the biggest challenges right on our doorstep. With Edinburgh’s child poverty rate at its highest in Gorgie/Sighthill, Big Hearts has been focused on improving outcomes of low-income families living in South West Edinburgh and will continue to do so in 2020/2021.”

For more information about the excellent work Big Hearts does in the community and how to get involved please visit the Big Hearts website here.

