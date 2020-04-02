The Scottish Government has instigated the building of a new temporary NHS hospita; and already over 500 staff are working on site at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow.

The new hospital will be named after a First World War nurse, Louisa Jordan.

The hospital is being built in the Scottish Events Campus (SEC), Glasgow. Over 400 contractors are working alongside nearly 150 NHS Scotland clinicians and operational staff to establish the new NHS Louisa Jordan.

It will provide an initial 300 beds to help safeguard Scotland’s NHS during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but the government say capacity can be increased if necessary.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has praised all staff who are working at the site to develop this new facility.

Ms Freeman said:“I want to send my sincere thanks to the many clinical, operational and construction staff who have been on site at the SEC to construct this new NHS Scotland hospital.

“They are working together, under exceptional circumstances, to deliver a clinically safe and fit for purpose hospital that if required, will provide extra capacity for NHS Scotland.”

The inside of the new hospital PHOTO courtesy of The Scottish Government

