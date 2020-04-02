Homeless people enjoyed an unexpected treat when an Edinburgh business insisted catering supplies planned for a corporate event that was cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions were not wasted.

Capital Document Solutions worked with local firm Appetite Events to ensure food lined up for guests attending a Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) concert was donated to the charity Crisis who work with the homeless.

Around 50 of the firm’s guests had been invited to RSNO’s John Williams at the Oscars concert at the Usher Hal. They were to enjoy around £500 worth of food, but the event was called off because of the pandemic.

Capital Document Solutions Managing Director Tom Flockhart said he was delighted that there had been a happy outcome – helping both the caterers and the charity.

Tom Flockhart

Tom said: “We have sponsored the RSNO for a long time and we fully accepted their decision to cancel the concert.

“Unfortunately, we had planned to welcome some 50 guests to reception events we were hosting before and at the interval of the concert.

“Rather than see the food being put to waste, we advised our caterers that we would pay them in full and asked them to ensure as much as possible was donated to local homeless shelters to support some of the most vulnerable people at this difficult period.

“We all need to be thinking of each other at this most challenging of times, so we were delighted to see our disappointment at having to miss this concert instead bring some joy to many less fortunate people.”

