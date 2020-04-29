Bosses at the popular Five Sisters Zoo have revealed: “We’re facing a critical period.”

It costs around £35,000 a month to run the zoo near West Calder, West Lothian, and it has received little income during lock down.

That’s apart from donations, people buying education or adoption packs and the sale of garden plants and sundries.

Bosses posted a message on Facebook to thank people who have supported them and said: “The zoo’s future remains uncertain and we are approaching a critical period.”

The family-run zoo has over 180 different species of mammals, birds and reptiles from around the world.

Bosses ask people to share their social media to alert more people to their “plight” and added: “There must be lots more people out there who are still looking for plants.

“Every sale is a big help and every penny of profit goes back to help the zoo. Hopefully, like everyone else, we shall come out the other side intact.”

