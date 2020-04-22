Sarah Boyack MSP today challenged Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman, in parliament over plans to move the new Division of Clinical Neurosciences at Little France next month.

It comes after senior medical staff voiced concerns over the timing of the plans, with the Lothians MSP voicing concerns that move could be a “dangerous distraction at a time of our greatest need”, and that it should be delayed until the pandemic is over.

Ms Boyack said: “The move must be carried out in a safe and sensible manner,.

“Given the huge pressures our NHS staff are all under, I understand their worries at a time when the health service has its hands full with Coronvirus in addition to their vital ongoing support for patients.”

Freeman issued assurances that staff concerns were being addressed, and that meetings had taken place with the Medical Director of NHS Lothian.

The option remains for some facilities to potentially move, such as outpatient services, but no decision has been finalised.

Boyack continued: “The fact that senior staff even felt they had to put their concerns in writing illustrates how strong their concerns are. I am glad that they are being listened to.

“However, the test will be whether the changes announced by the Cabinet Secretary go far enough to reassure them, or that they remain concerned about the move. I am therefore writing to seek clarity from NHS Lothian.

“The priority for everyone must be that any negative impact on the work to control the spread of coronavirus is avoided.”



Like this: Like Loading...