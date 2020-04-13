Third sector organisations across Scotland are being encouraged to apply for emergency funding to help cope with the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19).

More than 2000 charities, community and voluntary groups, and social enterprises are being offered immediate financial support from the £50 million Wellbeing Fund.

This has been established to assist third sector organisations working with people impacted by the pandemic. It is part of overall funding already announced.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell has announced that organisations will also be able to submit an expression of interest from today to access financial support through the website of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

She said:“Last month, I announced a £350 million package of emergency funding for a wide range of organisations, as communities across Scotland are already adapting their services to ensure they are providing vital support to people who are worst affected by COVID-19.

“This £50 million funding will help to continue that work as well as supporting new services to get people through these difficult times.”

Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive of SCVO, said:“The Wellbeing Fund has already seen much-needed money get to the frontline. Today it is being opened up to an even broader range of voluntary organisations. The voluntary sector has stepped up in communities across Scotland to provide vital support to people who really need it and it’s great to see the Scottish Government recognise that.

“Scotland has been ahead of the game in understanding the vital role that charities and community groups play in dealing with the impact of Cornonavirus and at SCVO we are pleased to be playing our part.”

Any organisation wishing to submit an expression of interest can do so through the Coronavirus Third Sector Information Hub on the SCVO website here.

