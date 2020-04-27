Police are appealing for help to trace 62-year-old Robert Alexander, who has “serious health issues”, and may be missing in the Capital.

The 62-year-old who is originally from Shrewsbury has not been seen by his family since mid-March, but they received a postcard from him which had been sent from Edinburgh.

Officers say he is often drawn to Edinburgh where he either sleeps rough or stays in hotels.

His family are very concerned for his welfare given his severe medical conditions and the police have issued an appeal.

He is white, 5ft 7ins, has grey/dark receding hair, wears glasses and is normally clean shaven.

According to his family he always wears jeans, often with a checked shirt and a navy anorak.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Robert Alexander is often drawn to Edinburgh where he will sleep rough or occasionally uses small hotels to stay in.

“Any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 648s of the 19 April 2020.”

A Shrewsbury police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Shrewsbury.

“Robert has serious health issues and may be in Scotland and his family are very concerned for his welfare.”

