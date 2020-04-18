Police are appealing for information in order to trace a 48-year-old woman who is missing in the city.

Elaine McArthur was last seen around 12.40pm this afternoon (Saturday, 18 April) outside a shop on Crewe Road North.

She has not been seen since and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Elaine is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, slim build, long blonde hair tied up. She was last seen wearing a khaki green waterproof jacket, blue jeans, green trainers and carrying a green rucksack.

Inspector Scott Kennedy of Corstorphine Police Station said: “Elaine has not been seen since 12.40pm on 18 April and we are concerned for her welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Elaine, or recognises her description, to contact police as soon as they can.

“Likewise I would ask Elaine, if she does see this message, to get in touch to let us know she is ok.”

Anyone with information regarding Elaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 1604 of 18 April 2020.

