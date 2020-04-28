The organisation Scottish Chefs is calling for entries for a new recipe book to be sold to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

Kevin MacGillivray, President of Scottish Chefs, said: “Chefs from across Scotland and beyond, that have been part of Scottish Chefs journey through competition with the culinary team or at a senior level, are invited to submit a competition recipe and their best home-cooking style, family favourite recipe for a chance to feature in the book.

“We are reaching out in support of our wonderful NHS heroes, and hope to receive a great response from our Scottish chef network.”

The idea came from Peter Bruce, CEO at Entier. He said: “During these difficult times we have all been more aware than ever of how important the NHS is to this country. Those of us who can offer help through our companies are doing so, but I felt that there is a need to do something long-term to support our NHS heroes. To that end, I thought that we could tap into the outstanding culinary talents of our Scottish culinary chefs past and present to put together a cook book featuring their favourite recipes.

“I understand that people who have never cooked before and those who are in search of new food experiences have been taking to their kitchens during lockdown with some great results. They can keep this going by following the ideas and guidance of the crème de la crème of Scottish culinary talent. This can be a source of income for the NHS Charities now and when we come out of these times.”

Chefs who are keen to support this initiative and submit their recipe entry, should contact scottishchefs@gmail.com

