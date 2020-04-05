The City of Edinburgh Council has put in place a wide range of much-needed support for families of children with additional support needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Council teams from all Children’s Services have put in place a series of measures across the city.

These include:

Residential respite care at the council’s Seaview Centre and third sector partners Action for Children and Barnardo’s Caern targeting families most in need

Day care in two special school hubs for children of key workers and to provide respite to some families with children with complex needs

The council’s Additional Support for Learning service is taking a small number of children outdoors for activities. These children would struggle in a hub school due to their vulnerabilities.

The council is engaging with third sector providers to develop more bespoke one to one services for children with additional support needs to give families respite

The All of Us campaign with the NSPCC provides support and advice with parenting or the worries about family life and where to turn to if there are concerns about a child

Some families with children with disabilities/complex needs have been unable to get online supermarket deliveries as they cannot shop with their children due to their complex needs so council staff are shopping and delivering supplies to them

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Now, more than ever, we have to ensure there is continued support for children with additional support needs and their families during this pandemic.

“We’ve put in place a series of initiatives to do just that and thanks must go to our hard-working staff and third sector partners who are providing these vital services.”

Depute Leader Cammy Day said: “Our teams have been identifying families and contacting them in person which means those in the greatest need are benefiting from the wide range of services available.

“In many cases it involves targeted one to one support which is crucial in supporting families and preventing the need for crisis respite.”





