The First Minister announced today that those who are most at risk will get more support as a result of the £8 million funding released to third sector organisations today.

Scottish Women’s Aid, Social Bite and other key partners will share the funding to provide an emergency response and ensure that services can react to coronavirus.

Groups who are facing hardships such as homelessness, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness are among those to benefit from services such as:

• emergency accommodation in Glasgow and Edinburgh

• the provision of food and essential supplies to vulnerable groups in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen

• public health information translated into British Sign Language (BSL) and the creation of an easy, one-stop shop approach for BSL users

• online and telephone support for both older people and young people, and more isolated members of the LGBT community, to improve mental resilience and wellbeing

This investment is part of the Scottish Government’s wider £350 million Communities Funding to help those most affected by the pandemic announced in March 2020.

Welcoming the projects, Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “We are facing an unprecedented situation that requires a practical response – at scale and pace – to help people most at risk in our community. We must do all that we can to protect the health, welfare and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.

“These significant national investments are helping to strengthen the support available to individuals and ensuring that key services are available for those most in need.

“We are continuing to work with partners, including community organisations to ensure funding reaches those best placed to provide support.”

Like this: Like Loading...