Helping Hands are usually organising football games for young people during the school holidays and on summer evenings, but now they are organising emergency food parcels for people all over the city.

The volunteers are always ready to put their shoulders to the wheel and now it is no different. Their stated mission is to break down barriers, so now they are all over Edinburgh delivering cooked meals and other essentials.

The charity is headed up by Jim Slaven who is also the Chair of Dumbiedykes Residents Association. We spoke to him before his busy day started with jobs like the coordination of food drop offs at The Crannie Canongate, and then the logistics of all the deliveries.

Listen to our interview with him here.

Jim explained that they are permitted to use The Crannie, but despite repeated requests to the council, they cannot access the Braidwood Centre in the centre of Dumbiedykes, one of the areas where there is most need.

They are delivering meals and also store cupboard essentials. If you know of anyone who would benefit from a meal delivered to their door then please let the charity know.

You can also help them with donations of money or food. Find out more on their website here.

