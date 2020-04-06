So here we are, another week and we are still in our own homes, restricted as to where we can go and who we can see.

There are those of course whose lives have been changed much more than that. We are sure some of our readers will have lost loved ones and we offer you our condolences.

This is a very strange time for all of us, and a particularly difficult time for those who find it hard financially to feed their families, keep their businesses going, or deal with the mental health impact of coronavirus and how it has changed our lives.

Please do tell us about any good news stories that you hear of. We will include all sorts of news here, from things to do to hard news about the day’s figures. Oh and some recipes for those of you on chef duty.

Stay safe and #stayathome.

Like this: Like Loading...