So you have exhausted Netflix. And Amazon Prime. Time for something closer to home.

STV has added 270 hours of new content and two new live streaming channels to the STV Player, giving you even more viewing choice.

STV has partnered cup with five new companies, Endemol Shine, Stingray Qello, DUST, Flame and Konnect Digital. This will lead to new drama, crime, sports and entertainment in your living room. There is also a dedicated sci-fi channel – and it is all free.

This takes the amount of Player-only content to 1,500 hours with seven live channels to keep you entertained in 2020.

The deal with Endemol Shine International brings programming for drama and true crime fans including:

Gracepoint (Produced by Shine America in association with Imaginary Friends, South Slope Pictures and Kudos for Fox)

the US version of Broadchurch, starring David Tennant and Anna Gunn

Australian hit legal drama Crownies (A Screentime production for ABC TV)

The Bridge (A Shine Television, LLC and Bluebush Productions, LLC production)

the US version of the Danish/Swedish Scandi Noir ‘Broen/Bron’ produced by Filmlance and Nimbus.

The true crime offering includes Who The Bleep Did I Marry? (A Sirens Media, LLC production for Investigation Discovery), real life stories of spouses living double lives

Real Prison Breaks (An Endemol Southern Star production for ITV4 and Seven Network Australia).

* Stingray’s Qello Concerts is recognised as the world’s largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed 24/7. With the greatest performances on film of iconic and new artists – from Queen and Bon Jovi to Lady Gaga and Beyoncé – Stingray Qello brings you the whole concert experience.

* Gunpowder and Sky’s live channel DUST is a 24/7 stream destination for imaginative science fiction. Viewers can choose from a handpicked selection of light hearted comedies, dystopian thrillers and striking futuristic visions featuring performances by Daniel Kaluuya, Evan Rachel Wood and Guy Pearce.

* From distributor, Flame, we’re boosting our sports and factual genres with Bike World, arm-wrestling show, Arm Nation and boxing series, Against the Ropes; plus extreme beauty fix series, Vanity Insanity, and paranormal investigations with Haunting Australia.

* And with Konnect Digital’s DICE Content Exchange, STV is bringing viewers 13 episodes of Ring Warriors, a series which combines the skill and athleticism of traditional pulse-pounding pro-wrestling action with high-energy entertainment. This is in addition to the lifestyle programmes including India’s Kitchen (100 episodes) and Yoga with AJ (33 episodes) currently live on STV Player.

All this new content adds to the choice on the channel alongside STV favourites like Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK, which continue to rank in the top ten most popular shows on the STV Player. Viewers can also still enjoy the box sets of a raft of hit dramas, with six-part drama Liar already nearing one million Player views in Scotland and three-parter Quiz up to nearly half a million and growing strongly.

Richard Williams, STV’s managing director, Digital, said: “We’ve been working with a range of partners to add brilliant high quality content to the STV Player and the bumper offering coming online this month truly has something for everyone. Our Player-only content is growing increasingly popular, with a number of our 50 box sets regularly jumping into the top ten most-watched shows.

“With more people staying at home during what is a challenging time for so many of us, we’re pleased to be able to offer much needed entertainment and light relief to our viewers.”

The STV Player app is available on web, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Freeview, Kindle tablets, Apple TV, YouView, Samsung, Freesat, Fire TV, Virgin Media, Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Go, and Roku, Now TV and Chromecast.

GRACEPOINT: Detectives Miller (Anna Gunn, L) and Carver (David Tennant, R) arrive at the scene of a crime in the Series Premiere of GRACEPOINT airing Thursday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2014 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Ed Araquel/FOX

