The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been taken to hospital this evening for investigations related to coronavirus.

It was reported ten days ago that Mr Johnson along with a couple of other Cabinet ministers had tested positive for the virus.

He was last seen alone on the doorstep at Number 10 on Thursday evening clapping for the NHS and other carers.

And it is clear that he still had a temperature on Friday when he delivered this update:

