Scottish Labour Business Manager, Elaine Smith MSP, has today written to Ken Mackintosh, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

The purpose of her letter is to request that he recalls the Scottish Parliament in light of the resignation of the Chief Medical Officer and the tragic news that 16 residents have now died at Burlington Care Home in Cranhill.

In her letter to Ken MacIntosh, Elaine Smith states: “ It is unacceptable that questions to the First Minister are solely left to the Scottish Press with members of parliament having to follow developments via the media.”

Highlighting the tragic events at Burlington Care Home in Cranhill, Elaine Smith argues that the issue “is a matter which requires urgent scrutiny of the Scottish Government by parliament.”

Concluding her letter, Ms Smith writes: “I hope you will agree that Parliament should not now continue with an Easter break whilst questions remain unanswered regarding these issues and that the Scottish Government must be held to account and scrutinised by members during these unprecedented times of national crisis.”

The letter reads:

Dear Presiding Officer

I write further to my email of Friday (copied below), which your staff acknowledged receipt of, and must now request that you recall the Scottish Parliament as a matter of urgency given developments over the weekend.

The eventual resignation of the Chief Medical Officer and matters surrounding this, including the arrangements going forward, is a situation which requires an explanation to parliament. It is unacceptable that questions to the First Minister are solely left to the Scottish Press with members of parliament having to follow developments via the media.

Another alarming development that members have read about in the press over the weekend is the tragic deaths in one week of thirteen residents of Burlington Care Home in Cranhill, Glasgow and a further three deaths reported this morning. Two members of staff have tested positive for Covid 19 and are being treated in hospital but, as I understand, the residents were not tested. This is a matter which requires urgent scrutiny of the Scottish Government by parliament.

I hope you will agree that Parliament should not now continue with an Easter break whilst questions remain unanswered regarding these issues and that the Scottish Government must be held to account and scrutinised by members during these unprecedented times of national crisis.

I hope to hear from you soon regarding this and I am available to join a virtual emergency bureau meeting any time today.

Kind regards

Elaine Smith Business Manager Scottish Labour

Like this: Like Loading...