Between today and tomorrow The City of Edinburgh Council is delivering 310 essential food parcels to a list of children who they know are in most need.

The box includes fruit, vegetables, rice, pasta and bread.

But there are also other goodies in there, like free activity packs courtesy of Smart Play Network (Scotland), and an Easter egg from George Anderson and Sons.

