The council now has six bin lorries branded up with coronavirus messaging.

You will no doubt see some of these lorries in your corner of Edinburgh sometime soon.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Our waste crews are doing a fantastic job of keeping the city moving by carrying out essential bin collections – and now they’re helping us share important messages with the public. Our colourful bin lorries are sporting advice for helping us to respond to the coronavirus crisis, and of course a thank you to the teams delivering core services during this time!”

Depute Leader Cammy Day said: “You might have spotted our newly-branded bin lorries doing their rounds – they’re helping to encourage people to dispose of rubbish responsibly and safely. That said, I know the vast majority of people are following our advice and I’d like to thank them for their support and patience during this time.”

Edinburgh children have been leaving nice notes for binmen on their rubbish bins. Crews have put these up in their cabs and back at the depot.

“Thanks to all our teams for keeping Edinburgh safe and delivering essential services”

Jim Binnie (operative) said: “Always puts a wee smile on my face, especially when we get a wave from the windows too.”

Terry Myles (driver) said: “When the crew arrive at Powderhall brae the residents come out and clap to show their appreciation.”

Stevie Berwick (driver) said: “It’s nice to know we are appreciated.”









