The council has for now suspended collections of glass for recycling and also garden waste.

The garden waste collection is a paid for but non-statutory service, and the council has explained that it will allow their staff to concentrate resources elsewhere.

They have a need to allow staff to observe social distancing and of course some staff are either self-isolating or perhaps ill and off work.

The number of staff on each bin lorry has been reduced. Gardeners are encouraged not to fill up their brown bins meantime. The contents would turn to compost, and they might be too heavy for the council service to collect when it starts up again. It is of course possible to create your own compost heap and there is advice here.

An outside company has been engaged to collect some of the waste to help the overstretched council team.

What you are discouraged from doing however is creating a bonfire with your garden waste. There is the possible adverse effect on health if smoke is created, and separately the possible pressure on emergency services.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “It’s been extremely heartening to see Edinburgh’s residents playing their part in our response to this crisis by staying indoors and looking out for one another.

“Be assured that as soon as we can we will resume garden collections and reopen the community recycling centres. But for now, and we don’t yet know how long for, we’re asking you to help in our effort to keep residents and our waste staff safe.

“We really appreciate your patience while we’re not able to collect garden waste and glass recycling due to the changes we’ve had to make.

“We appreciate that while our garden waste collections have stopped to let us deliver other, essential services people will need to find ways of managing their excess garden waste where they don’t have means to home compost.

“But we are appealing to anyone carrying out gardening this weekend not to get rid of it by burning bonfires, as the smoke can pose a risk to people’s health, particularly the vulnerable and those with respiratory problems.

“By following our tips for composting garden waste, or hanging on to it until collections begin again, instead of burning it, you will be helping us to safeguard the health of people who live here, as well as reducing any impact on our emergency services.”

Kenny Rogers, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Local Senior Officer for the City of Edinburgh, said: “As we all spend more time indoors, you can help us help you by working to reduce risk in and around your home.

“We will always be here for our communities, but when firefighters are mobilised to unnecessary incidents, it can divert them from genuine emergencies.

“That is why I would urge everyone to stay safe this Easter weekend and to do their bit to protect themselves and others by disposing of garden refuse carefully and responsibly.”

Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

