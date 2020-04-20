Craigie’s Farm is just outside Edinburgh on the way to South Queensferry, where they produce all their own vegetables.

Now they have set up a delivery service and have extended their service to new postcodes all over the city.

We already included them in our Edinburgh Delivers list here.

Now you can either visit the shop, where social distancing measures are strictly observed, or you can ask for the shop to come to you.

There is also an option to have your order delivered into the boot of your car in a no contact collection.

Husband and wife, John and Kirsteen Sinclair, run the farm shop and the pick your own fruit farm. They launched the delivery service three weeks ago and have made it a priority to deliver to any vulnerable people who cannot leave home.

John said:“We are delighted to be able to nourish the community during these challenging times and our team are working hard around the clock to fulfil orders. In response to overwhelming demand, we’ve extended the reach of our delivery service so that we can bring the best in fresh produce and cupboard essentials to more people.

“For those postcodes not yet covered, our click and collect service is a great alternative for those still able to get out to shop.”

Craigie’s Farm Shop is open seven days a week from 9 am to 3 pm.

